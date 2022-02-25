2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 9 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368563

8368563 Stock #: 45505AU

45505AU VIN: 1D7RB1CP0AS208326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,941 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.