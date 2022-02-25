$9,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT/R/T/TRX AS TRADED | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8368563
- Stock #: 45505AU
- VIN: 1D7RB1CP0AS208326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,941 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
SLT RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8
4.7L V8.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.