2010 Dodge Ram 1500

143,941 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

SLT/R/T/TRX AS TRADED | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

143,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8368563
  • Stock #: 45505AU
  • VIN: 1D7RB1CP0AS208326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,941 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.




SLT RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8

4.7L V8.

Vehicle Features

4X2
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

