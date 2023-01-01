Menu
2010 Ford E-250

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Econoline

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10144167
  • Stock #: 257048
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW7ADA70735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

