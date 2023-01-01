$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2010 Ford E-250
Econoline
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 10144167
- Stock #: 257048
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW7ADA70735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5