2010 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

E150 VAN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144179
  • Stock #: 255512
  • VIN: 1FTNE1ELXADA11565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

