2010 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

E150 VAN

2010 Ford Econoline

E150 VAN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9497545
  Stock #: 252089
  VIN: 1FTNE1EL5ADA11571

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

