2010 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10420911

10420911 Stock #: 259125

259125 VIN: 2FMDK4KC6ABA39701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.