2010 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10229492

10229492 Stock #: 257407

257407 VIN: 1FMCU0D76AKC87421

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GRY

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.