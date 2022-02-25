Menu
2010 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

2010 Ford F-150

SUPER CAB

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  • Listing ID: 8449635
  • Stock #: 247383
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E87AFC18246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2006 Ford Escape
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford E-250 Econ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

