Take on your daily drive with confidence in this 2010 Ford Focus SEL, a well-equipped compact sedan that delivers reliability, efficiency, and comfort. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, it offers excellent fuel economy while providing a smooth and responsive ride. The SEL trim adds a touch of refinement with leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, premium sound system, and SYNC Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free convenience. Compact and easy to maneuver, its perfect for city driving or commuting, yet still provides ample interior space and a comfortable cabin. With its great reputation for dependability and low operating costs, this 2010 Focus SEL is an affordable, smart choice for anyone looking for a stylish and practical vehicle.*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Ford Focus

215,700 KM

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
215,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP3HN8AW274776

  • Exterior Colour Blue Flame
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,700 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
