$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Fusion
HYBRID
2010 Ford Fusion
HYBRID
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3FADP0L34AR189522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 271825
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BRAKE LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2014 Nissan Rogue SL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM PLUS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2010 Ford Fusion