UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BRAKE LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON

2010 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 3FADP0L34AR189522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 271825
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BRAKE LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2010 Ford Fusion