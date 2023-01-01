Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

SUPER CAB

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10396293
  • Stock #: 258606
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE7APA06951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
