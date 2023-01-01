Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SUPER CAB

2010 Ford Ranger

SUPER CAB

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9539455
  Stock #: 253546
  VIN: 1FTKR4EE8APA02193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGTH IS ON.4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

