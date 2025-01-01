Menu
ENGINE TPMS. AIRBAG LIGHT ON.

2010 GMC Canyon

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 GMC Canyon

SLE

12971691

2010 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1GTESCD91A8146307

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE TPMS. AIRBAG LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
2010 GMC Canyon