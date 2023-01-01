$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Stock #: 259031
- VIN: 1GTPKTEA6AZ136948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel
