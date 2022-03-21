Menu
Account
2010 GMC Sierra

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2010 GMC Sierra

2010 GMC Sierra

C1500 SL

2010 GMC Sierra

C1500 SL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

Used
  • Listing ID: 8721260
  • Stock #: 248583
  • VIN: 1GTSCUEA8AZ127861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 248583
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. GLASS RECORD FOUND FOR $102.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

