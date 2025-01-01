Menu
BRAKE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE

2010 Honda CR-V

0 KM

2010 Honda CR-V

EXL

12668577

2010 Honda CR-V

EXL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 5J6RE4H76AL806176

  • Exterior Colour BRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

BRAKE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
