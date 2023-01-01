Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

RTL

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10234727
  • Stock #: 257438
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F59AB503266

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

VISIBLE RUST.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

