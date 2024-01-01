Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON.

2010 Honda Ridgeline

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Ridgeline

RTL

2010 Honda Ridgeline

RTL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 5FPYK1F5XAB504099

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Honda Ridgeline