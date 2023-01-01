Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9807733
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9807733
  • Stock #: 254758
  • VIN: KMHDU4BDXAU915828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL PROCEEDS GO TO CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY. CARFAX REPORTS1 INCIDENT FOR $1893.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

