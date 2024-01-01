Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Kia Rio

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Rio

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11097626
  2. 11097626
  3. 11097626
  4. 11097626
  5. 11097626
  6. 11097626
  7. 11097626
  8. 11097626
  9. 11097626
  10. 11097626
  11. 11097626
  12. 11097626
  13. 11097626
  14. 11097626
  15. 11097626
  16. 11097626
  17. 11097626
  18. 11097626
  19. 11097626
  20. 11097626
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN KNADH5A33A6622376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORG
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Kia Rio for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Kia Rio 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 RAM 3500 Laramie 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Rio