UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

2010 Kia Rondo

0 KM

12277302

Used
CALL
VIN KNAHH8C81A7313740

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

2010 Kia Rondo