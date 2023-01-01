Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10744106
  2. 10744106
  3. 10744106
  4. 10744106
  5. 10744106
  6. 10744106
  7. 10744106
  8. 10744106
  9. 10744106
  10. 10744106
  11. 10744106
  12. 10744106
  13. 10744106
  14. 10744106
  15. 10744106
  16. 10744106
  17. 10744106
  18. 10744106
  19. 10744106
  20. 10744106
  21. 10744106
  22. 10744106
  23. 10744106
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN JM1BL1H52A1340610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328 XI for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 328 XI 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Suzuki SX4 Sport 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3