2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9972809

9972809 Stock #: 255994

255994 VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1135100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLU

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.