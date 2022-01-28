Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8192829
  2. 8192829
  3. 8192829
  4. 8192829
  5. 8192829
  6. 8192829
  7. 8192829
  8. 8192829
  9. 8192829
  10. 8192829
  11. 8192829
  12. 8192829
  13. 8192829
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8192829
  • Stock #: 901936
  • VIN: WDDHF9AB3AA154354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901936
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR $4028 AND $2330. AUCTION ANNOUNCED AS ACCIDENT REPAIR. UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Beige,Radio: AM-FM-Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2015 Audi A3
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory