2010 Nissan Altima

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630789
  • Stock #: 248068
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP2AC158164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. SERVICE ENGINE SOON LIGHT ON. VDC OFF LIGHT ON. SLIP LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

