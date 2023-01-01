Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

S

2010 Nissan Altima

S

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9733687
  • Stock #: 254439
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP8AC167628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 254439
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $2506.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

