UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICE VEHICLE.

2010 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13074509

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
CALL
VIN JTEBW3EH5A2042270

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 281541
  • Mileage 0 KM

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

