$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID
2010 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JTEBW3EH5A2042270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 281541
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE. FORMER EMERGENCY SERVICE VEHICLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
2008 Suzuki SX4 Convenience 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email North Toronto Auction
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2010 Toyota Highlander