2010 Toyota Prius

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547522

9547522 Stock #: 253614

253614 VIN: JTDKN3DU1A1000660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 253614

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.