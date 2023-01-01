Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Jetta

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10229510
  2. 10229510
  3. 10229510
  4. 10229510
  5. 10229510
  6. 10229510
  7. 10229510
  8. 10229510
  9. 10229510
  10. 10229510
  11. 10229510
  12. 10229510
  13. 10229510
  14. 10229510
  15. 10229510
  16. 10229510
  17. 10229510
  18. 10229510
  19. 10229510
  20. 10229510
  21. 10229510
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229510
  • Stock #: 257413
  • VIN: 3VWRL8AJ8AM012526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Dodge Journey SXT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6 SE1
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory