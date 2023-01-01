Menu
Account
Sign In
MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

2011 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 3 Series

328 XI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10744124
  2. 10744124
  3. 10744124
  4. 10744124
  5. 10744124
  6. 10744124
  7. 10744124
  8. 10744124
  9. 10744124
  10. 10744124
  11. 10744124
  12. 10744124
  13. 10744124
  14. 10744124
  15. 10744124
  16. 10744124
  17. 10744124
  18. 10744124
  19. 10744124
  20. 10744124
  21. 10744124
  22. 10744124
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN WBAKF3C58BE567625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

MAINTENANCE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Express G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Chevrolet Express G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado for sale in Innisfil, ON
2005 Chevrolet Colorado 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series