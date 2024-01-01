Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2011 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11093264
  2. 11093264
  3. 11093264
  4. 11093264
  5. 11093264
  6. 11093264
  7. 11093264
  8. 11093264
  9. 11093264
  10. 11093264
  11. 11093264
  12. 11093264
  13. 11093264
  14. 11093264
  15. 11093264
  16. 11093264
  17. 11093264
  18. 11093264
  19. 11093264
  20. 11093264
  21. 11093264
  22. 11093264
  23. 11093264
  24. 11093264
  25. 11093264
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5UXWX5C52BL713380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Nissan Versa Note 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Ford Escape S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X3