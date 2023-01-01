2011 Cadillac SRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10452801

10452801 Stock #: 258807

258807 VIN: 3GYFNDEY5BS674782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GLD

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.