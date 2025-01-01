Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESSIVE RUST.

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
12579299

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12579299
  2. 12579299
  3. 12579299
  4. 12579299
  5. 12579299
  6. 12579299
  7. 12579299
  8. 12579299
  9. 12579299
  10. 12579299
  11. 12579299
  12. 12579299
  13. 12579299
  14. 12579299
  15. 12579299
  16. 12579299
  17. 12579299
  18. 12579299
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3GNTKGE32BG372996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 277047
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESSIVE RUST.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche