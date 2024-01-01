Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

11939133

2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 3GCPCREA5BG151071

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500