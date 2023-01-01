Menu
Account
Sign In
FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2011 Chevrolet EXPRESS G3500 LS

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet EXPRESS G3500 LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet EXPRESS G3500 LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10768686
  2. 10768686
  3. 10768686
  4. 10768686
  5. 10768686
  6. 10768686
  7. 10768686
  8. 10768686
  9. 10768686
  10. 10768686
  11. 10768686
  12. 10768686
  13. 10768686
  14. 10768686
  15. 10768686
  16. 10768686
  17. 10768686
  18. 10768686
  19. 10768686
  20. 10768686
  21. 10768686
  22. 10768686
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GAZGXFG4B1114573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 260397
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2006 Acura TL 3.2 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2006 Acura TL 3.2 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Hyundai Elantra 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet EXPRESS G3500 LS