Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9379768
  2. 9379768
  3. 9379768
  4. 9379768
  5. 9379768
  6. 9379768
  7. 9379768
  8. 9379768
  9. 9379768
  10. 9379768
  11. 9379768
  12. 9379768
  13. 9379768
  14. 9379768
  15. 9379768
  16. 9379768
  17. 9379768
  18. 9379768
  19. 9379768
  20. 9379768
  21. 9379768
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9379768
  • Stock #: 252876
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5EU4BF226638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252876
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1999 Pontiac Sunfire
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Corve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory