Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Dakota

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Dakota

2011 Dodge Dakota

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Dakota

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9464670
  2. 9464670
  3. 9464670
  4. 9464670
  5. 9464670
  6. 9464670
  7. 9464670
  8. 9464670
  9. 9464670
  10. 9464670
  11. 9464670
  12. 9464670
  13. 9464670
  14. 9464670
  15. 9464670
  16. 9464670
  17. 9464670
  18. 9464670
  19. 9464670
  20. 9464670
  21. 9464670
  22. 9464670
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464670
  • Stock #: 252623
  • VIN: 1D7RW3BK3BS687025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.ENGINE LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 GMC Sierra K250...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Astro
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory