Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Durango

278,902 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Durango

2011 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
278,902KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352427
  • Stock #: 11503BUJZ
  • VIN: 1D4SE5GT4BC639008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 278,902 KM

Vehicle Description



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



  • AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned ProgramLearn more
  • Shop online or in-store, any way you want itGet started
  • Virtual trade estimate & appraisalStart your appraisal
  • Virtual credit approval& eSignature Start your pre-approval
  • 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*Learn more
  • You won't be disappointed!


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 2500 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Errors and omissions expected.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 319,800 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT LU...
 111,094 KM
$33,386 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 126,520 KM
$25,586 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory