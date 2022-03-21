Menu
2011 Dodge Durango

0 KM

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8952043
  • Stock #: 249966
  • VIN: 1D4RE2GG4BC724382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 249966
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

