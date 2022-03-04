Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

327,747 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

327,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498738
  • Stock #: 11060UQ
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS687846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 327,747 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

