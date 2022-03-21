$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 8721248
- Stock #: 248571
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT4BS513866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BRN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:AB & ON. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $2300.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5