2011 Dodge Ram 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9547507
  Stock #: 252645
  VIN: 3D7JB1EP2BG632044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. GVWR 2994 KG.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

