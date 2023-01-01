$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
Used
- Listing ID: 9547507
- Stock #: 252645
- VIN: 3D7JB1EP2BG632044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. GVWR 2994 KG.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats
