2011 Ford E350

0 KM

Details Description Features

ECONOLINE SUP

ECONOLINE SUP

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 10092183
  • Stock #: 256919
  • VIN: 1FTSS3ELXBDA15379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

