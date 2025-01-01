$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
2011 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 1FMCU9D78BKA58664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE REQUIRED.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
