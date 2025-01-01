Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE REQUIRED.

2011 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

XLT

12893201

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FMCU9D78BKA58664

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED. TPMS LIGHT ON. MAINTENANCE REQUIRED.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Ford Escape