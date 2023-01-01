Menu
2011 Ford Escape

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

HYBRID

HYBRID

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9493339
  Stock #: 252092
  VIN: 1FMCU5K37BKA94452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

