2011 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

2011 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10331037
  • Stock #: 258329
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0BFA51512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258329
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. OIL LEAK - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. NON-OPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

