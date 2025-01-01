$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 329,810 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED | Get the job done with power and confidence in this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT, equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 engine delivering exceptional torque and towing capability. Built tough, this Super Duty offers incredible hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, quiet ride. The XLT trim adds comfort and convenience with premium cloth seating, power options, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp audio system. Whether you're towing heavy equipment, hauling a trailer, or tackling tough job sites, the F-250s 4x4 capability and rugged suspension ensure you're always in control. Durable, dependable, and designed to work as hard as you do, this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT Diesel is the perfect truck for anyone who demands real performance and reliability.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-242-2883