2011 Ford F-250

329,810 KM

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

| SOLD AS TRADED | Get the job done with power and confidence in this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT, equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 engine delivering exceptional torque and towing capability. Built tough, this Super Duty offers incredible hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, quiet ride. The XLT trim adds comfort and convenience with premium cloth seating, power options, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp audio system. Whether youre towing heavy equipment, hauling a trailer, or tackling tough job sites, the F-250s 4x4 capability and rugged suspension ensure youre always in control. Durable, dependable, and designed to work as hard as you do, this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT Diesel is the perfect truck for anyone who demands real performance and reliability.*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

329,810 KM

13141732

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
329,810KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7X2BT3BEB63986

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 329,810 KM

Vehicle Description

| SOLD AS TRADED | Get the job done with power and confidence in this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT, equipped with the legendary 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 engine delivering exceptional torque and towing capability. Built tough, this Super Duty offers incredible hauling strength while maintaining a smooth, quiet ride. The XLT trim adds comfort and convenience with premium cloth seating, power options, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp audio system. Whether you're towing heavy equipment, hauling a trailer, or tackling tough job sites, the F-250s 4x4 capability and rugged suspension ensure you're always in control. Durable, dependable, and designed to work as hard as you do, this 2011 Ford F-250 XLT Diesel is the perfect truck for anyone who demands real performance and reliability.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
