2011 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description Features

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty

2011 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

Used
  • Listing ID: 8320854
  • Stock #: 246859
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B67BEC22633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

