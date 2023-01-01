$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9488953
- Stock #: 253148
- VIN: 1FT7X2B61BEA43937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENT FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.ELECTRICAL ISSUES - NEED SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.JURISDICTIONS REGISTERED:AB&ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
