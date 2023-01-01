Menu
2011 Ford F-250

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
  • Listing ID: 9847475
  • Stock #: 254987
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B65BEB49954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. SERVICE STEERING LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

