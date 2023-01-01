$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
Super Duty
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9847436
- Stock #: 254791
- VIN: 1FTRF3D67BEA28762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT IS ON. ABS LIGHT IS ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats
