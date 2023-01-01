2011 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9847436

9847436 Stock #: 254791

254791 VIN: 1FTRF3D67BEA28762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLU

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Vinyl Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.